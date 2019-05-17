The Duran
Now Reading
“Treason!” – Barr Finds “Government Power Was Used To Spy On American Citizens
The Duran
The Duran

“Treason!” – Barr Finds “Government Power Was Used To Spy On American Citizens

0 Views |
May 17, 2019
  • Barr told WSJ that "government power was used to spy on American citizens...I can't imagine any world where we wouldn't take a look and make sure that was done properly."
Avatar

Via Zerohedge…

In his first pair of interviews since being sworn in, Attorney General Barr told Fox News and WSJ that he was pursuing the investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe – an investigation he has tasked 

John Durham, the US Attorney from Connecticut, with leading – because Americans need to know whether the government “put a thumb on the scale” to try and undermine President Trump both during the campaign and during the first two years of his term, just like “we need to ensure that foreign actors don’t influence the outcome of our elections.”

Separately, he told WSJ that “government power was used to spy on American citizens…I can’t imagine any world where we wouldn’t take a look and make sure that was done properly.”

Barr has doubled-down on using the term ‘spying’, which has angered Democrats, after first using it during Senate committee testimony from April 10, where he uttered the now-infamous phrase “I think spying did occur.”

The AG has declined to elaborate on what prompted these concerns, though he has said he’d be interested to see the underlying intelligence that sparked the FBI decision, in the summer of 2016, to open a counterintelligence investigation. At this point, Durham’s review isn’t a criminal investigation, and Barr hasn’t offered a timetable for when the investigation might be completed. Ultimately, the probe could lead to changing FBI protocols involving investigations into political campaigns.

Appearing to respond to Barr’s interviews, President Trump declared that his campaign was “conclusively” spied on.

As far as we know, the FBI first started investigating the campaign after an Australian ambassador told his superiors that George Papadopoulos had appeared to know about Russian plans to release ‘dirt’ on Hillary Clinton. The FBI later sent an informant, Stefan Halper, and a woman who identified herself as a research assistant, to meet with Papadopoulos and push him to say whether Russia was helping the Trump campaign.

Watch the Fox interview below:

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Tags

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
TjoeJonathan Bethune Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Jonathan Bethune
Guest
Jonathan Bethune

This is the beginning of a larger issue touching every aspect of our emerging technologies. How there going to be developed ,utilized and innovated from. Our information and who has access to it is the foundation.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
May 17, 2019 21:09
Tjoe
Guest
Tjoe

Surprise, surprise.

Is reel gets metadata and sells analysis to the US NSA. Is reel moo sod has unfetterd access to everything on US citizens. They know you better than you know yourself.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
May 17, 2019 21:19
The Duran

Copyright DRN Media PLC 2019. RSS: http://theduran.com/feed