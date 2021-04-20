Top US-Russian NSC Heads Speak, As Ukraine Tensions Continue and Neocons Block Key Appointment
News Topic 120
Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s Call with Nikolay Patrushev, Secretary of the Russian Security Council
Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s Call with Nikolay Patrushev, Secretary of the Russian Security Council | The White House
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke by phone today with Nikolay Patrushev, Secretary of the Russian Security Council. The two discussed a number of issues in the bilateral relationship, as well as regional and global matters of concern.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.