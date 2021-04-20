Czech Republic vs. Russia: The New Cold War deepens
The Duran: Episode 947
Russia tells 20 Czech diplomats to leave by Monday night in response to Prague’s expulsions
Twenty Czech diplomats have been declared personae non-gratae and must now leave Russia before the end of April 19, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday, a day after Czech officials expelled 18 diplomats to Moscow. Earlier on Sunday, the Czech ambassador to Moscow, Vítezslav Pivonka, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, which expressed a “strong protest” over Prague’s actions this weekend.
