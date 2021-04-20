‘Mistress’, ‘illegal alien’ & ‘unmanned’ drones are latest words to be banned
Biden administration orders CBP, ICE to stop using the term ‘illegal alien’
The Biden administration has ordered federal immigration enforcement agencies to nix the use of terms like “illegal alien” and “assimilation” when referring to illegal immigrants, in favor of more “inclusive language,” according to a report on Monday.
The word ‘mistress’ is CANCELED: AP Stylebook bans use of the term because it ‘implies the woman is solely responsible for the affair’
AP Stylebook strikes the term ‘mistress’ since it ‘implies woman is solely at fault’ ‘Mistress’ is problematic because there is no male equivalent, according to AP Instead, AP recommends using the term ‘companion,’ ‘friend,’ or ‘lover’ Change was ridiculed online as Twitter users mocked AP for the change ‘The preferred
