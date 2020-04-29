in Latest, News

Todays News 28th April 2020

Todays News 28th April, 2020

British Military Wage Information War On Their Own Population./UKGov

Coronavirus is 56 to 100 times more deadly than the flu.  /Natural News

550 Globalist Bioweapons Labs scattered all over the world. #sorcha

Trump sends B52 bomber over China to target their Globalist Bioweapon Labs for them. #Sorcha

OIL PRICE GOES NEGATIVE. No more storage space as oil hits -$40 a barrel.

Facebook CEO outed as a paedophile. #Fulford

Globalists threaten more 5G radiation & electromagnetic pulse attacks.

Worldwide arrests continue of paedophiles, child traffickers & crimes against humanity.

The Globalists still trying to start WW3 between China & USA.

THE FEAR MEDIA Lose control of The People worldwide.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC was planned 5 years ago

Every Western Government Contract is a Taxpayer Fraud.

THE VACCINATOR: Bill Gates now controls the lives of 7 billion humans

 

 

www.RealNewsUK.com

 

 

 

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Browse and manage your votes from your Member Profile Page

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Bragging, whining, blaming. That’s all he does: The Trump Show – Outraged.eu

Shadows and lights of the Cuban medical system – Outraged.eu