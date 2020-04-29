Shadows and lights of the Cuban medical system – Outraged.eu

On March 22, 2020, 52 Cuban caregivers disembarked at Milan airport to help Italians facing the coronavirus epidemic. Cuban doctors are now deployed in 38 countries to fight the Covid-19. But how does this small tropical island, poor and subjected for decades to a severe American blockade, manage to be so successful in the medical field? An egalitarian and free …
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Leave a Reply