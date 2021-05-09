Time Magazine Confirms Ukraine Closed Opposition TV Stations To Silence Discussion of Hunter Biden
Exclusive: Ukraine Releases ‘Shock’ Call With Giuliani As Trump’s Second Impeachment Trial Begins
Exclusive: Ukraine Releases ‘Shock’ Call With Giuliani As Trump’s Second Impeachment Trial Begins
The call, a transcript of which was obtained by TIME, provides the clearest picture yet of Giuliani’s attempts to pressure the Ukrainians
***EXCLUSIVE***
SuperU/Odysee/Locals
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
That’s a good little nazi ally.