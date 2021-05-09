EU – China Trade Deal crumbles. Germany ready to go solo & trade with China
The Duran: Episode 964
EU denies it has suspended efforts to ratify China investment deal
Fate of proposed treaty suffers another blow as EU trade chief is reported saying ‘the environment is not conducive to the ratification of the agreement’.
EU puts up guard to Chinese firms, cools on trade deal
The European Union took steps on Wednesday to guard against economic competition from China that it deems unfair, a sign of growing distrust after Western sanctions over rights abuses and Chinese retaliation.
Germans as pragmatists. They will NOT be left out of the evolving world economic order, so they are saying in clear and precise words and actions.
That said, since they’ve been down the road of militarism multiple times in their history as the driving force of economic development, they know full well its potential for disastrous consequences, whereas the British and Americans have yet to experience that epiphany, much to the world’s consternation.