International Law v ‘Rules Based Order’; Wang Yi and Lavrov Battle Blinken at UN
Chinese FM puts forward four propositions for practicing true multilateralism
Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi chairs the UN Security Council’s high-level videoconference briefing on “Maintenance of international peace and security: Upholding multilateralism and the United Nations-centered international system” on May 7, 2021.
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s remarks at the meeting of the UN Security Council
Выступление Министра иностранных дел Российской Федерации С.В.Лаврова на заседании Совета Безопасности ООН на тему: “Поддержание многосторонности и ооноцентричной системы международных отношений” в формате видеоконференции, Москва, 7 мая 2021 года
Прежде всего позвольте поблагодарить члена Государственного совета, Министра иностранных дел Китайской Народной Республики Его Превосходительство господина Ван И за организацию сегодняшних дебатов. Тема поддержания многосторонности и укрепления ооноцентричной системы международных отношений как никогда актуальна и заслуживает постоянного внимания Совета Безопасности ООН. Сегодня мир находится на рубежном этапе своего развития.
