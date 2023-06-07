This guy is saying the same thing as Youtuber “Eyes Wide Open ” so it’s a story of the real world, a world I have lived in since I was 16 years old and a world about which almost no one knows about

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

7:49

“You know and that’s how the world runs. It’s all about resources, all the rest of it is all PR for the Proles” Just like Orwell said.

“In reality very little was known about the proles. It was not necessary to know much. So long as they continued to work and breed, their other activities were without importance. Left to themselves, like cattle turned loose upon the plains of Argentina, they had reverted to a style of life that appeared to be natural to them, a sort of ancestral pattern. They were born, they grew up in the gutters, they went to work at twelve, they passed through a brief blossoming-period of beauty and sexual desire, they married at twenty, they were middle-aged at thirty, they died, for the most part, at sixty. Heavy physical work, the care of home and children, petty quarrels with neighbours, films, football, beer, and above all, gambling, filled up the horizon of their minds. To keep them in control was not difficult. A few agents of the Thought Police moved always among them, spreading false rumours and marking down and eliminating the few individuals who were judged capable of becoming dangerous; but no attempt was made to indoctrinate them with the ideology of the Party. It was not desirable that the proles should have strong political feelings. All that was required of them was a primitive patriotism which could be appealed to whenever it was necessary to make them accept longer working-hours or shorter rations. And even when they became discontented, as they sometimes did, their discontent led nowhere, because being without general ideas, they could only focus it on petty specific grievances. The larger evils invariably escaped their notice.” -Orwell 1984

“Well the book’s thesis is essentially that when formal Empire collapsed in the 50s and 60s that the investors, the corporations, the people that have been in control through a formal Empire, i.e., garrisons of troops in the country where you can just take out a leader, it expropriates your assets or does something you don’t like, when that collapsed they needed to create a new international supranational governance system which went above the heads of national governments, which were increasingly falling into the hands of Liberation movements. So they had to create this supranational system as you said it sounds tin foil hat stuff but..” But it’s true!

“…that either 1956 Nasser in Egypt nationalized the Suez Canal, France, Israel and Britain invaded; you’re not allowed to do that either you can’t take control.”

“Torrijos kept his family together, he said: “I’m probably next but it’s okay because I’ve done what I came here to do. I renegotiated the canal, that the canal will now be in our hands.” He just finished negotiating the treaty with Jimmy Carter. “So I’ve accomplished what I need to accomplish. I’m ready to die. If that’s what it’s going to take.” And he had dreams about an airplane crash in June of that same year. Just a couple of months later he had an airplane crash. There’s no question that it was executed by CIA sponsored jackals was a pass-off over radio. There’s a tremendous amount of evidence that one of the security guards, one of the Torrijos’s security guards, handed him at the last moment as he was getting on the plane a small tape recorder that contained a bomb.``

This is the legacy of our Western civilization. Killing people who wanted to help their people because like Chomsky said:

“US power and violence has also been there to take you down as quickly as it can if countries tried to pursue the path of independent development, what’s called in US planning circles “radical nationalism” or “economic nationalism” or sometimes even “excessive development.” That’s not to be permitted in the current period of globalization…”

“So Gaddafi met a similar fate. Gaddafi had led the most successful country on the continent of Africa, everybody had healthcare, everybody had housing, everybody had education, everybody had everything. And he wanted to get away from the U.S, he wanted to start a currency for Africa and you can't do that. And they got him and they said he was oppressing his people and he was going to kill all these people in his own country, so we had to go free them. What we did was, we handed the country over to terrorists and now they have open slave markets and it's a failed State.”

“What he's talking about is that they talk about woke politics and identity politics because they don't want you to talk about the economic issues that are ruining everybody. So they want you to get hating half the country and keeping your ire for your neighbor instead of putting your interests of joining with your neighbor and putting your ire on the oligarchy.

“What we’d like to say, the American people like to say, the American press likes to say: “O… is those corrupt leaders.”. We don’t ask who corrupted them? Leaders are not corrupt, they are corrupted, somebody does it. We say: “oh you know tribal warfare”, well who’s creating the tribal warfare? It’s been to the advantage of the British, the French, the Dutch, the Germans whoever happened to be there, now us. To foster this kind of instability, this antagonism, the antagonism between Muslims and Christians and Jews. This goes on and on…”

16.00

“That was a big boo-boo that Trump made when he revealed that there was a deep state that actually controlled things and that's when they tried to make him seem like he was crazy for saying that. But Chuck Schumer actually revealed the truth about that statement when he told Rachel Maddow on National Television that Trump is being very dumb to mess with the intelligence agencies and she said: why? and he said: because they have six ways to Sunday to get back at you. That's the leader of the democratic party telling a news person on national television that the President should watch his p's and q's around the CIA and the FBI that they're the ones who actually do run things and that he better not tell people that they actually run things because telling that will make them fuck with him and boy they did they did Russia gate for four straight years.”

17:59

“As I mentioned, BP extracted 15 billion pounds worth of Iraqi oil after the British Invasion. The head of MI6 from 2009 to 2014 the year after he left MI6 joined the board of BP. It gets better he was also Britain's first special representative to Iraq after the invasion, he was appointed by Tony Blair and then he earns 1.1 million. We titled it up from the annual reports from BP since he became part of the board in 2015.”



23:17

“.. honestly it's almost like a revolving door. Often this metaphor is used, that you know somebody from the private sector will come into the intelligence agencies or into the Pentagon and they will still have their former clients best interests in mind. It's just natural, I mean a lot of these people continue to be shareholders, they continue to have deep intimate relationships with the people on those boards. So it would make sense that they would continue to have sympathies for those former clients and of course you know the Dulles Brothers knew that the war was going to end eventually, especially Allen and that he might have to go back and work for Sullivan and Cromwell."

