How and Why They Silenced Him…Africa’s Last Hope.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
This video is connected to my theory regarding reasoning for the war in Iraq and Libya. It describes Kadafi’s gold dinar plan, but it also briefly mentions Hussein’s plan to sell oil in Euros instead of Dollars.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.