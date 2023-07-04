They Came For Trump, They’ve Come For Farage, Next, They’ll Come For You

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The harassment and persecution of Donald Trump by the Deep State, its minions and others needs no recounting here as it is ongoing. One form of harassment to which he has not been subjected is debanking; the first high profile name to be subjected to that was the artist formerly known as Kanye West. Last year, after making what has been called a series of anti-Semitic statements, he found himself without a bank.

West is no anti-Semite, but like many highly intelligent and creative people, when he steps outside his field, he says things that are patently untrue or even ridiculous. What though of Nigel Farage? Farage has become a hate figure for many leftists because of his successful BREXIT campaign. Arguably Britain’s most enthusiastic Trump supporter, he has recently revealed he has been debanked. He used to bank with Coutts, a prestigious private bank used by the late Queen.

Farage claims his account has been closed because he is considered a politically exposed person. After revealing this in the UK media, including on TV, the context of his claim if not the facts, has been disputed. Leaving that aside, there is credible evidence that people have been and are being debanked left, right and centre for no good reason.

The latest high profile case in the UK aside from Farage is that of a retired vicar who complained about his bank endorsing so-called Pride Month.

These are sinister developments. In the past, even quite notorious people have not been subjected to this sort of treatment. True, an Islamist or someone who has been convicted of large scale drug trafficking might have his accounts monitored, but this sort of thing has never happened before.

Debanking can be considered an extension of something that has been going on for some time, namely the denial of services to people and organisations on political grounds. These people are entirely or almost entirely those considered to be “right wing”.

People have been complaining for years that PayPal has been closing their accounts for no good reason or for clearly spurious ones. The late Colin Flaherty was subjected to this treatment.

What is behind this? It is difficult to say, but apart from direct state interference, the most likely explanation is political activists who have insinuated themselves into corporations and are now abusing their positions to punish those they consider to hold verboten opinions. Opinions like men should not be permitted to use women’s toilets, even men who dress like women?

Yes, opinions like that! Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull has had companies refuse her business on that account. Smear campaigns by political pressure groups are nothing new. In his 1993 book The Fatal Embrace: JEWS AND THE STATE, Benjamin Ginsberg explains what was called “dynamic silence”.

Officials of the American Jewish Committee, the American Jewish Congress, and the ADL would approach the publishers of major newspapers and owners of radio stations then pressurise them into giving no publicity to anti-Semitic individuals and organisations (real and imagined). Failure to comply would result in boycotts by Jewish advertisers. And of course, anyone revealing this would be accused of promoting a conspiracy theory. Tell that to the Canadian truckers targeted by dictator Justin Trudeau.

This sort of political blackmail has been exposed by other Jewish authors, but as Jewish power has waned, the power of other pressure groups has increased substantially. The pernicious activities of Stonewall in the UK have now been thoroughly documented, and who can forget the Black Lives Matter hysteria that was generated after the death of George Floyd?

The bottom line is that conservatives, nationalists, and people who are opposed to the sexualisation of the young are now being targeted financially in a big way. As several pundits have pointed out, you need a bank account in the modern world to exist. What will happen when banking exists only on-line, and even worse when programmable central bank digital currencies replace the current system? What will happen is that anyone who voices a dissenting opinion on any subject will be shut out, starved, destroyed. No, this is not another conspiracy theory; it’s happening already, in China.

Nigel Farage is a contributor to GB News; this station has recently launched a Don’t Kill Cash petition. A similar petition reached 25,021 signatures and was debated in Parliament last March. The GB News petition has already reached twice that number. The people of Canada, America, and every other country in the world need to pressurise their own parliaments to stop this madness before it is too late.

