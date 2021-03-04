THE WOKE FAMINE: Boycotting Food to “Save the Planet”
The Guardian is pushing a boycott of JBS, which would cut out 20% of the US meat supply overnight. Given their funding from the Gates Foundation, who seeks to end animal agriculture altogether, this is unsurprising! Christian breaks down this latest propaganda hit piece in the bid to engineer a WOKE FAMINE and push us all on fake, lab-grown meat and a food system controlled by billionaires.
— FULL SHOW NOTES —
Watch on BitChute / LBRY / Odysee / YouTube
•
“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.”
– Henry Kissinger
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.