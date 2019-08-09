The Western media’s latest hoax is white supremacy [Video]

Sometimes other sources do such a good job telling the truth that all one needs to do is just show what they said. This happened today with two reports. The first was from Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, who said a whole lot of truth about the increasingly venomous allegation that President Trump and those who support him and his policies are racists. In plain language he said that this allegation of racism is nothing but a hoax, just like RussiaGate was.

Unfortunately (or perhaps fortunately), the original video from “Tucker Carlson Tonight” appears not to be present. In fact, the entirety of his August 6th, 2019 broadcast is NOT on Youtube. In fact, all of Tucker Carlson’s videos related to August 6th and 7th have been cut to two-second clips where a person cannot see anything.

This observation was my own, taken near 4:00pm Eastern Daylight Time (USA), or 8:00pm Greenwich Mean Time (London).

Talk about media censorship in action!

While the original video is not present, the clip is nonetheless reproduced by rival (and liberal) network CNN, though for the purpose of lambasting Mr. Carlson’s remarks. We offer at least that for the benefit of the viewer, and we have archived the video clip here to preserve it against deletion by the social media networks that would have us be unaware of it.

The Fox News Network itself appears to be keeping silence about this, which is disturbing and shocking.

Here is what Mr. Carlson said, as reported by The Hill:

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Tuesday night called white supremacy a “hoax,” comparing it to the investigation of Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election and saying it is being used to divide the country. “This is a hoax, just like the Russian hoax,” Carlson said during a segment on his program. “It’s a conspiracy theory used to divide the country and keep a hold on power. That is exactly what is goi” Carlson added that white supremacy is “not a real problem in America” and that the case against white supremacy was a made-up “talking point” used by Democrats to “help them in this election cycle.” “If you were to assemble a list, a hierarchy of concerns, of problems this country faces, where would white supremacy be on the list? Right up there with Russia, probably,” he said. “The combined membership of every white supremacist organization in this country would be able to fit inside a college football stadium.”

Mr. Carlson is absolutely correct in this assessment. The US is anything but a racist country, unless perhaps we take into consideration those people who accuse conservatives and nationalist populists of being racist by definition.

The worrisome point here is that Fox News has as yet done nothing to defend its reporter, who even if he were wrong, expressed his opinion, which he has a right to do. After all, CNN and the MSM and the Democrats certainly feel empowered to accuse anyone who disagrees with them of being a racist, or a Putin operative (as in the case of their own Democrat Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard).

The name-calling is being given far too much credence, and thankfully, YouTube commentator Dr. Steve Turley stepped up to the plate to give a factually based explanation of precisely how Mr. Carlson spoke the truth:

One of the great things about independent journalism is that it can beat the mainstream efforts of suppression with persistence. Tucker Carlson has often spoken great truth to people who do not want to hear it. But this is the first time we know of his remarks being so actively censored as they were with this segment.

At Mediaite, another segment of Mr. Carlson’s thankfully is preserved, and at this link, one can go and see it. And we really should watch and think about what is going on in our nation.