We covered this when it happened, and it was surprising that the news piece did not take off. It should have. However, as our main distribution path makes use of social networks, it is likely that the piece was shadow banned. You can find our analysis here, and you will find it is somewhat more detailed, but exactly along the same lines as the President’s answer.

Nevertheless, the issue made the national Presidential debate. Here is the question as it appeared:

Chris Wallace: (32:21)

This month, your administration directed federal agencies to end racial sensitivity training that addresses white privilege or critical race theory. Why did you decide to do that, to end racial sensitivity training? And do you believe that there is systemic racism in this country, sir?

And here is the response:

It is interesting that VP Biden also has a response. You will hear his visible frustration as he plainly calls President Trump a racist, right to his face. In my book, that is some case of ruffled feathers going!

