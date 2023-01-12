The War Against The Car Heats Up

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Before going any further let me say I have never owned a motor vehicle much less driven one. I also live somewhere which has excellent public transport and is within easy travelling distance of some of the finest archives in the world, so I have no dog in this fight. That being said, there is a lot more at stake here than my convenience.

The 15 minute city is one of the many concepts dreamed up or schemed up by the World Economic Forum. Those who deride this as a “conspiracy theory” should take note that it now has its own dedicated website. The idea that the majority of the urban population should be able to access everything they need within a short walking distance or a bike ride certainly isn’t a bad one. I used to be able to bank in Sydenham – a short walk, or Penge – a somewhat longer walk. Now I have to catch a bus to Beckenham since my nearest branches closed.

My doctor’s surgery was located literally at the bottom of my road; now I have to trek or in my condition take a bus to the far end of Sydenham. I can still shop locally, some people have their shopping delivered, and at some point we may well all have our shopping delivered by drones or even robots. Convenience is one thing, compulsion is another entirely. The London Borough of Lewisham is currently running a consultation on creating its own fifteen minute borough but is dressing it up as a plan to create safer streets:

“Reducing unnecessary car journeys and prioritising active travel can help improve air quality and road safety, reduce noise and congestion and make our neighbourhoods greener, healthier and more enjoyable places to live.”

This will be accomplished by providing “modal filters” including physical barriers, although they aren’t too sure of the latter. Another way to pressurise motorists into giving up their cars is by pricing them off the roads. The congestion charge for London was introduced way back in 2003. It is said to be based on the Singapore version which dates in one form to the 1970s.

London’s gay-friendly Moslem Mayor Sadiq Khan is planning to extend the capital’s ULEZ low emission zone next August, and the charges involved are staggering. Returning to Lewisham, the people behind this scheme say “Our aim is for 80% of all journeys in Lewisham to be made by walking, cycling or public transport by 2041. To make this a reality, we want to create safer, less polluted streets to prioritise walking and cycling.”

In the unlikely event I am still around in 2041, I will probably be too infirm to walk, but those who are will almost certainly be told where they can walk and when, monitored constantly by CCTV, or if our masters get their way, by microchips in the backs of their necks.

