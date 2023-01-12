Jeff Beck (1944-2023)

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The legendary guitarist Jeff Beck died January 10. Beck came from humble beginnings and studied at Wimbledon College of Art. Like so many of his generation he was inspired to take up the guitar by another legend, Les Paul, the father of multitracking. He started out in rock ’n’ roll then rock moving into jazz/rock, pure jazz, and ended his career performing with Johnny Depp.

Beck’s big break came in 1965 when he was recruited to replace Eric Clapton in The Yardbirds playing alongside another legendary guitarist, Jimmy Page, who would go on to form Led Zeppelin. Beck would eventually be fired from The Yardbirds for “lack of professionalism”, a character flaw he appears to have grown out of fairly quickly.

Beck wasn’t a vocalist but in 1967 he sang as well as played on what was to become in effect his signature tune. Hi Ho Silver Lining was co-written by Scott English and Larry Weiss. Weiss went on to write Rhinestone Cowboy – a massive hit for Glen Campbell.

Like most serious rock musicians, Beck was never a singles artist, but although Hi Hi Silver Lining made only the Top Twenty in the UK, it is the song with which he was most associated in the public eye.

Beck was a car enthusiast, and in December 1969 suffered a serious accident that he was lucky to survive. When he recovered, he went on to perform in and with a number of groups including keyboard wizard Jan Hammer. In March 1977, they released a live album recorded the previous year; it opens with the classic Freeway Jam.

During the 1980s, Beck slowed down somewhat releasing only three albums, but he also performed with other artists. Although never a prolific composer, he put out more work in the 1990s picking up his second grammy in 1990. He would go on to win four more grammys culminating in 2012 for an arrangement of the John Lennon song Imagine (shared with six other artists).

Mostly Beck played a Fender Stratocaster; for the last decade of his life he was rooted firmly in jazz/fusion. His final concerts were in October and November of last year when he toured with Johnny Depp in the USA with one date in Canada.

Jeff Beck married late in life and appears to have had no children, although with musicians you can never be certain! His death was announced on his official website, which will doubtless be maintained for many years to come.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report