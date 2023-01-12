The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Gerasimov in command. Lublin triangle. Victory declared at Golden Globes & bust of Elensky. U/1
Topic 834
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Just read today that the UK government has signed an agreement with Japan to send soldiers to each other countries. You know what that means, don’t you? That the UK, Japan, Taiwan and Australia (so far) are going to be the proxies in the coming war that the US is going to whip up against China. The UK government, not content with getting us involved in Ukraine, has sold us down the river for a proxy war in the Pacific. Dear God, it just gets worse. I suppose there is going to be a lot of anti-China rhetoric at Davos… Read more »
Picking up on your questions in your video…where does Poland think that Germany is going to get 1.3tr euros? Not from the USA, that’s for sure. So, maybe, when the carve up of Ukraine comes (when the Russians determine it will happen), the EU, (and the US) at Germany’s insistence will say that Poland will have to settle for parts of Ukraine, instead of monetary compensation. Which shows that it has all been planned for a long time. Once the US realised that they were not going to get to take over Russia and break it up, then they went… Read more »