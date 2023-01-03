The Truth About Ray Epps?

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Ray Epps has been a central figure in the controversial storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2020. There is footage of him inciting the crowd and people shouting “Fed, Fed, Fed!” as he does so. Agents provocateurs of the police state are nothing new and have been thoroughly documented in the United States, in the UK – in particular the Mark Kennedy revelations – and elsewhere.

We know there were undercover agents or at least plainclothes police present because there always are at demonstrations of any size. Sadly, this is a legitimate role in this day and age, but it is one thing to observe violence and other criminal acts, it is another entirely to incite them. The big question is, what was Ray Epps – a state agent, a paid agent, a snoop, or an innocent sap? The latter seems unlikely, especially as reporting on him has been both extremely sparse and sympathetic. When was the last time you heard the mainstream media say anything remotely sympathetic about a Trump supporter?

Mr Epps was eventually questioned by the sham January 6 Committee, and the text of his deposition – with redactions – has been released. On December 30, Law Tuber Robert Gouveia went through it at length. You can listen to his analysis here, but briefly, it is clear Epps was fed leading question after leading question. He was almost certainly not a Federal agent, but a snoop? Judge for yourself. If though he is totally innocent, the point Gouveia makes should be taken, namely he has been treated both extremely sympathetically and extremely lightly by all concerned. By contrast, everyone else who took part in that so-called insurrection has been treated abominably and continues to be.

We know now the real insurrection began before Donald Trump even entered the White House. The truth about the Russian collusion hoax has long been in the public domain, and thanks to Elon Musk we know now that whoever is really running the US Government, it isn’t Joe Biden. The FBI and God knows how many other Government agencies as well as the Democratic National Committee have been suppressing Republican and conservative voices since at least 2016 as well as feeding the people lie after lie after lie. When the Republicans finally take control of the House they need to expose every dirty trick and deed from the Hunter Biden laptop to whatever has really been happening in Ukraine. They also need to close the southern border because no nation can survive for any length of time without secure borders, which is clearly the goal of the real insurrectionists, the unelected globalists in Washington.

