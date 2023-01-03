in Latest, Video

Russia MOD missile statement. Ursula calls Elensky, promises money. Bday tweet upsets Poland PM. U/1

268 Views 4 Votes 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Russia MOD missile statement. Ursula calls Elensky, promises money. Bday tweet upsets Poland PM. U/1
Topic 827

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

4 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
waine
waine
January 3, 2023

If Russia is to take over the whole of Ukraine then all I can say is, at the rate Russia is going it will take them another twenty years, if ever.

0
Reply

The Truth About Ray Epps?