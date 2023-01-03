The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Makeyevka. Neocons will push to escalate, will Russia stay the course?
The Duran: Episode 1472
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
US missiles, fired from a US battery and almost certainly manned by US personnel, killed 63 Russian soldiers. In addition, no doubt wounded far more, and destroyed valuable equipment. When will people see that this was an act of war by the USA against Russia?