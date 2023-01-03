in Latest, Video

Makeyevka. Neocons will push to escalate, will Russia stay the course?

660 Views 18 Votes 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Makeyevka. Neocons will push to escalate, will Russia stay the course?
The Duran: Episode 1472

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

18 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom Welsh
Tom Welsh
January 3, 2023

US missiles, fired from a US battery and almost certainly manned by US personnel, killed 63 Russian soldiers. In addition, no doubt wounded far more, and destroyed valuable equipment. When will people see that this was an act of war by the USA against Russia?

0
Reply

Russia MOD missile statement. Ursula calls Elensky, promises money. Bday tweet upsets Poland PM. U/1