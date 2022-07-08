The Truth Abont Conspiracies (2)

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Throughout history, there have been numerous conspiracies great and small; some have been succesful, others have not. Here is a short non-inclusive list.

The Ides of March: Julius Caesar is assassinated in Rome on March 15, 44BC.

The Earl of Warwick Plot was a failed conspiracy against the English Crown in 1471.

The Sir Robert Chamberlain Plot of 1491 was a failed conspiracy against Henry VII which resulted in the execution of the prime mover.

The Ridolfi Plot of 1571 was a conspiracy to assassinate Elizabeth I and replace her as Queen of England with Mary, Queen Of Scots. Ridolfi escaped execution.

The Throckmorton Plot of 1583-4 was another attempt to assassinate Elizabeth and replace her with Mary. Francis Throckmorton was the only conspirator executed.

The Babington Plot of 1586 was yet another conspiracy to assassinate Elizabeth and replace her with Mary, Queen Of Scots. This resulted in Mary’s execution.

The Gunpowder Plot: Guy Fawkes, Robert Catesby and others plan to blow up the English Parliament on November 5, 1605. Fawkes is caught red-handed at the eleventh hour; he and the other plotters suffer the fate of traitors.

The Order Of The Illuminati was founded May 1, 1776 by Adam Weishaupt, Professor of Canon Law in the University of Ingolstadt, Bavaria. The Illuminati has a bad reputation but its goals were far from sinister. It should be remembered that at that time, religion was a dominant force in Europe and dissent wasn’t tolerated. In 1785, one of its couriers was struck by lightning as a result of which some of its papers fell into the hands of the Bavarian authorities. It was quickly suppressed although there are some who believe it continued and continues even to this day.

The Despard Plot was a planned assassination of King George III. The conspirators were executed in 1803.

April 14, 1865: Abraham Lincoln is assassinated in a Washington theatre by the actor John Wilkes Booth. Booth escapes but is shot dead 12 days later. The other conspirators are executed.

The Federal Reserve Act of 1913 created the Creature from Jekyll Island. The history and duplicity of the Fed has been thoroughly documented although curiously anyone who expresses a dissenting view will be branded a conspiracy theorist, at the very least. Because a number of those concerned with its founding were Jewish, the charge of anti-Semitism is also made. The Fed has the right to create credit out of thin air and sell it to the American people/corporations/governments, which is why the world has gone increasingly in hoc to the financial system. Common sense demands it be abolished and the power to credit credit for the public good be placed in the hands of accountable governments, not just in the US but worldwide. There is some speculation that the much maligned Colonel Gaddafi was overthrown because of his intent to create an alternative to this pernicious system.

The Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment: between 1932 and 1972, the American “public health authorities” carry out a grotesque, unethical medical experiment on around four hundred black males in the Deep South.

Operation Valkyrie: General Stauffenberg and others attempt to assassinate Adolf Hitler on July 20, 1944 then sue for peace. The plot fails and the plotters suffer the fate of traitors.

The Lavon Affair was a 1954 terror campaign mounted against religious Jews in Egypt by Israeli agents. If this sounds bizarre in the extreme, such dirty tricks by International Zionism are surprisingly common, although they don’t usually stretch to murder. The Jewish Virtual Library’s take on this terror campaign is best ignored, but Leonard Weiss published a decent analysis in the Bulletin Of The Atomic Scientists.

9/11 was the most audacious conspiracy and act of mass murder ever carried out on American soil. On September 11, 2001, four groups of Islamist fanatics hijacked domestic flights in the US. Two were crashed into the Twin Towers, bringing them down; a third was crashed on the Pentagon; the fourth, which was brought down by the heroic passengers, was believed to be headed to either the Capitol or the White House.

7/7 was a much smaller UK plot than 9/11 but still a quite terrible one. On July 7, 2005, four domestic Islamist suicide bombers travelled to the capital where they exploded their devices killing themselves and 52 innocent people as well as injuring hundreds of others.

Back to Part 1.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report