Former Japan PM shot. UK power vacuum. Putin, ‘West already lost.’ Ukraine gold to Poland. Update 1
***Update: Former Japanese PM Abe Shot Dead During Speech, “Frustrated” Assassin Arrested https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/former-japanese-pm-shinzo-abe-shot-chest-rushed-hospital
The first fake/phony Blue-Checkmark Bullshitter Gaslighter Propagandists + Fake-News Spreading Activists spreading already sinophobe + racist Lies pulled out of their asses about the incident all over social media like TW, even with Abe’s body literally still warm and spinning nonsense about Chinese + CCP’s hand in this tragedy – Pathetic vile and disgusting.