The SHOCKING Craig Murray trial. Dark times for Scotland press freedom & human rights
Craig Murray’s eight-month prison sentence is vindictive and a sad day for Scottish justice – Kenny MacAskill
It’ll be no surprise that I view Craig Murray’s imprisonment as harsh and oppressive, as their Lordships would opine. That this happened in Scotland and the government and its supporters have been silent speaks volumes. Imagine the outrage from the usual suspects had this been Catalonia?
