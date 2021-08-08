in Latest, Video

The SHOCKING Craig Murray trial. Dark times for Scotland press freedom & human rights

Craig Murray’s eight-month prison sentence is vindictive and a sad day for Scottish justice – Kenny MacAskill

It’ll be no surprise that I view Craig Murray’s imprisonment as harsh and oppressive, as their Lordships would opine. That this happened in Scotland and the government and its supporters have been silent speaks volumes. Imagine the outrage from the usual suspects had this been Catalonia?

