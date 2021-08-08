Another Headache For Washington: Russia Prepares to Test Sarmat, World’s Most Powerful Missile
Ground trials of Sarmat ICBM about to be completed — Roscosmos chief
MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Ground trials of Russia’s Sarmat advanced silo-based intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) are nearing completion, the director general of Russia’s state-run space corporation Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, told the Soloviev Live YouTube channel on Saturday. “In fact, we are completing ground trials of all systems. Never before Russia created an ICBM of this kind,” Rogozin said.
Flight testing of ‘Sarmat’ missile to start in 2021 and to be finished in 2022 : Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
https://eng.mil.ru/en/news_page/country/more.htm?id=12375817@egNews
