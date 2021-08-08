Passport protests continue in France for a fourth consecutive weekend
****News Topic 513*****
Thousands protest across France over Macron’s coof pass & mandatory jabs (VIDEOS)
Thousands protest across France over Macron’s Covid-19 health pass & mandatory vaccination (VIDEOS)
Thousands of people have flooded the streets of French cities, protesting against the implementation of a mandatory Covid-19 health pass for the general public, as well as compulsory vaccination for certain categories of people. Mass protests kicked off in several French cities on Saturday, with thousands condemning government plans to toughen anti-coronavirus restrictions.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Want To Work From Home Without Selling Anything? No Experience Needed, Weekly Payments… Join Exclusive Group Of People That Cracked The Code Of Financial Freedom! Learn More details Good luck……
” ExtraRich1.com “