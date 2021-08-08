Kennedy and the New Frontier

In this week’s Rising Tide Foundation lecture, I had the pleasure of introducing historian Pascal Chevrier who delivered his sequel to last week’s Franklin Roosevelt’s Republican Grand Design by introducing the figure of President John F. Kennedy from several valuable frames of reference: His family traditions, his experience in the military during WW2, the geopolitical world in which he lived, his anti-imperial vision and his broader grand design for a world of unbounded exploration and win-win cooperation on earth and in space.

Additionally, we are introduced to John F Kennedy’s continental water management designs, his program for full energy sovereignty, his efforts to end the Cold War by creating a joint US-Russia space program, and his intention to revive FDR’s anti colonial strategy by exporting the best American System principles of the New Deal to Africa, Asia, South America and beyond.

A discussion of the assassination of John F Kennedy and the sabotage of his vision for humanity is also featured in this lecture.

Supplementary Reading Material:

Cynthia Chung’s Trilogy on JFK, the CIA and Vietnam

part 1: https://risingtidefoundation.net/2021/03/08/return-of-the-leviathan-the-fascist-roots-of-the-cia-and-the-true-origin-of-the-cold-war/

part 2: https://risingtidefoundation.net/2021/04/04/the-u-s-pivot-to-asia-cold-war-lessons-from-vietnam-for-today/

part 3: https://risingtidefoundation.net/2021/04/05/a-damned-murder-inc-kennedys-battle-against-the-leviathan/

Selected Speeches by JFK

President John F. Kennedy’s Inaugural Address, January 20, 1961 : https://youtu.be/PEC1C4p0k3E

Kennedy at Amherst College & Class of 1966 graduation: https://youtu.be/7RAopWjYjxU?t=179 (I wish that one was edited and only JFK speech was audible, I don’t care about Clinton reminiscences or the intro)

JFK’s UN General Assembly (20 September 1963) : https://youtu.be/ZhmamM5Kt68

President-elect Kennedy addresses MA legislature (City on a Hill Speech) : https://youtu.be/vRDL2qEttA8

JFK’s 1963 Televised Address to the Nation on Civil Rights : https://youtu.be/58O2De-iPOk

JFK at the Dedication of Greers Ferry Dam, October 3, 1963 : https://youtu.be/In1ciXfpEdA

JFK Democratic National Convention Nomination Acceptance Address, Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, 15 July 1960 : https://youtu.be/SKjT-ntFiKg

JFK at the National Academy of Sciences, Oct. 22, 1963 : https://youtu.be/BaYzqysyOcE

JFK’s speeches in Ireland 1963 : https://youtu.be/cXQ62qeHG90

JFK addresses The Irish Parliment, 1963 : https://youtu.be/Xyr0ORFi-JY

President Kennedy’s Address to the American Society of Newspaper Editors, 4/20/61 (TNC:197): https://youtu.be/1wXf08-42×4

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report