The Origin of the Hypothesis that Covid-19 Is Man-Made

Eric Zuesse

Back on 3 February 2020, the brilliant lawyer, Francis Boyle, who drafted America’s Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989, was interviewed by the anti-imperialistic website “Great Game India,” headlining “Francis Boyle Creator Of BioWeapons Act Says Coronavirus Is Biological Warfare Weapon”. Here are excerpts:

I’m not saying they deliberately inflicted this on their own people, but it leaked out of there and all these BSL-4 facilities leak. Everyone knows that who studies this. So this was a catastrophe waiting to happen. Unfortunately, it happened. The Chinese government under Xi and his comrades there have been covering this up from the get-go. The first reported case was December 1, so they’d been sitting on this until they couldn’t anymore. And everything they’re telling you is a lie. It’s propaganda.

The WHO still refuses to declare a global health emergency. It said Tedros was over there shaking hands with Xi and smiling and yanking it up. The WHO was in on it. They’ve approved many of these BSL-4 [biological-warfare] labs., they know exactly what’s going on and that is a WHO research-approved laboratory. They know what’s going on too. You can’t really believe anything the WHO is telling you about this, either, they’re up to their eyeballs in it, in my opinion. … Can’t trust anything the WHO says because they’re all bought and paid for by Big Pharma and when they work in cahoots with the CDC, which is the United States government, they work in cahoots with Fort Detrick [the U.S. Government’s main biological-warfare lab], so you can’t trust any of it. …

I’m just looking at the evidence I have and applying Occam’s razor and we know that Wuhan BSL-4 was research developing, testing, SARS as a biological warfare agent. So it could have been, they gave it this DNA genetic engineering enhanced properties gain of function [lab-engineered increases of deadliness and of contagiousness] which we do here in the West, in the United States all the time. We have all sorts of research that is clearly a bio warfare research that has been approved by the National Institutes of Health, it’s a joke. They know full well they are approving all kinds of biological warfare research and it gets funded by the United States government. … BSL-3 and BSL-4 labs are only designed for research development testing of offensive biological warfare agents. In my opinion, they serve no legitimate purpose at all. They should all be shut down, every one of them. …

Basically after 9/11, 2001, that entire industry – offensive biological warfare industry — has been reconstituted here in the United States with all these BSL-4 BSL-3 labs, well over 13,000 alleged scientists, sort of like Dr. Mengele working on these things. Other countries have responded in kind, like Russia, like China, France is involved, Britain’s involved. …

In my opinion, as of this time and I’m fully prepared to consider further evidence on this, it does seem to me that this was a DNA genetically engineered biological warfare agent leaking out of Wuhan that has gain-of-function properties which can make it more lethal. I think they are probably doing something with SARS to make it a lot more lethal and more infectious. And so, for that reason, you have to take extreme precautions and they’ve now finally admitted anyone within six feet can be infected, whereas with SARS that was about two feet. Well, that’s gaining a function right there, and that should be a tip-off. …

So, I guess you’re gonna have to protect yourself. Laurie Garrett had a pretty good essay in a foreign policy [magazine article] yesterday, and she was over there covering the SARS and she has very good advice in there except that she took the SARS figure out two to three feet and said well, you gotta stay to two to three. I think you’ve got to stay at least six feet away because this is gained function. It can flow through the air and infect, and it can get you in the eyes. Any orifice, the mouth, maybe the ears, we’re not sure at this point. …

Geopolitics and Empire: All right. I don’t believe you have a strong online presence. How can people best follow your work? I suppose to search for interviews as well as get your books.

Boyle: Well, basically I’m blackballed and blacklisted off all the mainstream news media here on purpose. As far as I can figure out, the US government gave an order that I should not be interviewed by anyone, so I’m not. … I’m just looking at the evidence out there as I see it, and you have to understand there is so much disinformation, lies and propaganda that it’s kind of very difficult to distinguish truth from fact. I’m doing the best job I can.

The article about Francis Boyle at the CIA-edited and written Wikipedia, which blacklists (blocks from linking to) sites that aren’t CIA-approved, omits any mention of America’s Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989, much less of his connection to that, and instead obsessively focuses upon his hostility against them, and against the rest of the imperialistic (global-takeover) operation.

Then, on 22 April 2020, the biotech investor Yuri Deigin headlined at his blog, “Lab-Made? SARS-CoV-2 Genealogy Through the Lens of Gain-of-Function Research”, and he wrote extensively there to document the truth of what Boyle had hypothesized, but didn’t even so much as mention the blacklisted Boyle’s name. Deigin closed with:

Let me be clear: this does NOT prove that CoV2 was synthesized in the laboratory. Yes, as we have seen above, from a technical standpoint, it would not be difficult for a modern virologist to create such a strain. But there is no direct evidence that anyone did this, and strange coincidences cannot pass for circumstantial evidence. On balance, the current chances against this are still higher than for the natural origins of CoV2. Moreover, even if CoV2 was indeed an unfortunate lab leak, the scientists themselves are not to blame, as they were working within the established international laws and guidelines on such research. Now, those who might be trying to cover up that leak, that’s a different story.

The opposite point is worth repeating too: the inverse hypothesis about the exclusively natural origin of the virus does not yet have strong evidence either. Until intermediate ancestors between RaTG13, pangolin-2019 and CoV2 are found, in whom we could trace the mosaic recombination that we observe in CoV2, the question of its origins remains open. In closing, there is no one better to quote on this matter than Ralph Baric himself:

“What is the reservoir species of SARS-CoV-2? They have not identified the actual reservoir species. Reports show that pangolins are potentially the intermediate host, but pangolin viruses are 88–98% identical to SARS-CoV-2. In comparison, civet and racoon dog strains of SARS coronaviruses were 99.8% identical to SARS-CoV from 2003. In other words, we are talking about a handful of mutations between civet strains, racoon dog strains and human strains in 2003. Pangolins [strains of CoV2] have over 3000 nucleotide changes, no way they are the reservoir species. Absolutely no chance.”

So there you have it. It remains possible that the mysterious virus host was a lab.

On 5 May 2021, Nicholas Wade, who had been the science reporter for the pro-imperialistic or “neoconservative,” New York Times, but was now reporting for the anti-imperialistic, or progressive, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, headlined “The origin of COVID: Did people or nature open Pandora’s box at Wuhan?”, and, in the “Acknowledgements” section at the end of his 11,000-word article, he paid homage to Deigin’s article by saying:

In a long and brilliant essay, he dissected the molecular biology of the SARS2 virus and raised, without endorsing, the possibility that it had been manipulated. The essay, published on April 22, 2020, provided a roadmap for anyone seeking to understand the virus’s origins. Deigin packed so much information and analysis into his essay that some have doubted it could be the work of a single individual and suggested some intelligence agency must have authored it. But the essay is written with greater lightness and humor than I suspect are ever found in CIA or KGB reports, and I see no reason to doubt that Deigin is its very capable sole author.

Moreover, on 17 November 2020, I headlined “Covid-19 Started in Italy in September 2019, Not in China in December”, and then on 15 February 2021, I noted that there were actually two countries other than China in which this virus had first appeared, Italy and Spain, and the Spanish instance dated from March 2019, which was considerably prior not only to the Italian but to the Chinese instance.

Consequently, I am not expecting that the debate about where and when and how this virus started will ever be settled to any reasonable (scientific) certainty, but that this question will instead remain what it has been — grist for propagandists, including ‘news’-media, presenting speculation, instead of authentic news. (Whereas news is reporting on confirmed events, ‘news’-media report speculation — unconfirmed and possibly non-existent ‘events’ — and that’s propaganda.)

However, there is something that is far more important than where this virus originated: Boyle was absolutely correct when he said “BSL-3 and BSL-4 labs are only designed for research development testing of offensive biological warfare agents. In my opinion, they serve no legitimate purpose at all. They should all be shut down, every one of them.” If there were a Resolution at the U.N. General Assembly urging prosecution of each one of the Governments that are doing this ‘research’, then would all of the bad Governments block it, and what would be the PR impact to them, if they did?

One thing is certain: as I headlined on 28 May 2020, “The Stupid Insanity of Biological-Warfare R&D”:

NO weapon is usable in war if it cannot be effectively and controllably targeted, and B-W weapons cannot be effectively and controllably targeted — they are contagious and respect no national boundaries and therefore endanger instead of protect the people who live in the country that has such a stupid and insane government, a government that is doing B-W R&D. Any such government (any country that is doing B-W R&D) is so bad that it needs to be immediately overthrown by its own population, because its own population is being mortally and severely threatened by that government’s stupidity and its insanity: its entire military top brass including its C-i-C must therefore be placed on trial for possible treason, at least in order to more-accurately define the very meaning of “treason,” a term whose meaning is not yet sufficiently clearly defined. (Is there no due-diligence requirement for public servants? Is there no accountability at all for any public servant who harms the public, no matter how badly? Public office entails enormous power, which is why it is so sought; but, along with that power needs to come full accountability. Does that exist? If not, is the nation effectively, then, a dictatorship?)

Furthermore, as that article also noted: “Ever since at least 1952 (and that 764-page document takes about ten to 30 minutes to load, but here are some excerpts), the U.S. Government has actually been doing R&D (research and development) into the use of bacteria and viruses as weapons to conquer countries that it wants to add to its empire.” The U.S. regime can have no justification for its throwing stones from its glass house against the government of China or of any other other country, because for it to do so is like Hitler’s accusing other countries of ‘aggression’ — which he did accuse them of.

Some scientists who get paid to do or to evaluate this research, such as Peter Daszak, who is Chair of The Lancet’s COVID Commission Task Force on the Origins of SARS-CoV-2, argue that this research’s supposed and speculative benefits outweigh its clear and proven risks — such as, perhaps, the Covid-19 pandemic itself — and all they’re then actually doing is propagandizing for their gravy-train. (For them to be involved in any study of “the Origins of SARS-CoV-2” should be prosecuted, not praised, and The Lancet made a scandalously bad decision there.) This research is, unquestionably, about the global war industries, not authentically about medicine. Covid-19 isn’t like the mythological Frankenstein monster; these aren’t real scientists (such as that myth portrayed) — they are, instead, merely propagandists for their own, globally toxic, livelihoods. Any medical people who are involved might be war-criminals; but, by doing this ‘research’, they cannot be physicians in the beneficial sense. They should be in prison.

‘News’-media in the West are milking the blame-China cow for all the regime-change-in-China hatred they can whip up among their masses against China or at least against its Government, but even if this virus was created there, and even if it was created at a military lab there (neither of which is yet — if ever — knowable), the United States was definitely doing biological warfare against China decades before China had any biological-warfare program at all — and that was no American mistake, it was the American intention. Furthermore, in America, each political Party is blaming the other Party, not blaming only China, though the U.S. Government’s guilt as a biological-warfare nation is actually bipartisan.

Just a few days ago, on June 1st, “Great Game India” headlined “Scientists Experimenting COVID-19 Virus At Wuhan Lab Were Bitten By Bats And Spattered With Blood” and not only reported about the incident but included as a video — and explained — an (unfortunately) undated TV documentary in China (on Chinese TV) about the Wuhan lab, showing researchers there experimenting on bats and other animals.

“Great Game India” is an anti-imperialism history and news site, and has been around since at least 2014 (such as in their allegedly historical account of the British East India Company, which Company was actually founded and owned by British aristocrats in the year 1600).

Whatever else might be true, Boyle’s statement that each country that has a biological-warfare program needs to be prosecuted, to the fullest extent of international law, is unquestionably true. No wonder why he is blacklisted. After all, Julian Assange has never been convicted of anything at all, but in prison for over a decade, now in solitary confinement in Britain. He endangers the private interests and advances the public interests — and that, apparently, is the cardinal sin. When the government is criminal, the public are portrayed as the criminals, and become prisoners. This is the actual situation, regardless of whether Covid-19 resulted from bio-warfare experiments that went awry. Such experiments exist based only on lies by governments and their ‘news’-media, and on the public’s believing those lies — because any such research facilities aren’t merely vicious, they are stupid. Any ‘weapons’ they produce cannot be targeted. Boyle is exactly correct that this “gain of function” research benefits (because it pays) only the people who engage in it (Daszak, the lab-workers, etc.), and enormously jeopardizes everyone else.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse is the author, most recently, of They’re Not Even Close: The Democratic vs. Republican Economic Records, 1910-2010, and of CHRIST’S VENTRILOQUISTS: The Event that Created Christianity.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report