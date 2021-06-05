in Latest, Video

Denmark shuts down access to free speech video platform Bitchute

165 Views 3 Comments

Denmark shuts down access to free speech video platform Bitchute

****News Topic 431*****
Danish Authorities Shut Down Access to Bitchute Over “Dangerous” COVID-19 Information

Danish Authorities Shut Down Access to Bitchute Over “Dangerous” COVID-19 Information

Authorities in Denmark have shut down much of the country’s access to video platform Bitchute in the name of preventing the spread of “dangerous information” about COVID. Denmark’s National Police Cyber Crime Center (NC3) petitioned for a court order to block the site and ISPs followed suit by blocking access to users.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

2 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Helga I. Fellay
Helga I. Fellay
June 5, 2021

Very depressing. Just minutes ago I read a piece about UFO’s. IF there is intelligent life out there, and there is no reason to doubt that there is, then I wish they would land. We need them, because there certainly doesn’t seem to be any intelligent life down here.

0
Reply
Greg
Greg
Reply to  Helga I. Fellay
June 5, 2021

Zukerberg is a borg from the planet Zog … and he hasn’t helped!

0
Reply
Greg
Greg
June 5, 2021

We’re living in a time where a mega company can bribe politicians to destroy a company (under the auspices of ‘Dangerous information’ .. as defined by THEM) in order to eliminate that company as competition. And they are being allowed to do it. Really, the rights and freedoms of individuals and the anti-competitive laws and securities built up over the last century were merely a temporary veneer. They have been swept to the floor like chess pieces on a board. Our societies have taken an enormous leap backwards in just a few years.

0
Reply

Russia dumps US Dollar. Fed money printing out of control