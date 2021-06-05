Denmark shuts down access to free speech video platform Bitchute
Danish Authorities Shut Down Access to Bitchute Over “Dangerous” COVID-19 Information
Authorities in Denmark have shut down much of the country’s access to video platform Bitchute in the name of preventing the spread of “dangerous information” about COVID. Denmark’s National Police Cyber Crime Center (NC3) petitioned for a court order to block the site and ISPs followed suit by blocking access to users.
Very depressing. Just minutes ago I read a piece about UFO’s. IF there is intelligent life out there, and there is no reason to doubt that there is, then I wish they would land. We need them, because there certainly doesn’t seem to be any intelligent life down here.
Zukerberg is a borg from the planet Zog … and he hasn’t helped!
We’re living in a time where a mega company can bribe politicians to destroy a company (under the auspices of ‘Dangerous information’ .. as defined by THEM) in order to eliminate that company as competition. And they are being allowed to do it. Really, the rights and freedoms of individuals and the anti-competitive laws and securities built up over the last century were merely a temporary veneer. They have been swept to the floor like chess pieces on a board. Our societies have taken an enormous leap backwards in just a few years.