Russia dumps US Dollar. Fed money printing out of control
The Duran: Episode 993
Russia’s $186 Billion Sovereign Wealth Fund Dumps All Dollar Assets
Russia’s $186 Billion Sovereign Wealth Fund Dumps All Dollar Assets
Following a series of corporate cyberattacks that American intelligence agencies have blamed on Russian actors, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund (officially the National Wellbeing Fund) has decided to dump all of its dollars and dollar-denominated assets in favor of those denominated in euros, yuan – or simply buying precious metals like gold, which Russia’s central bank has increasingly favored for its own reserves.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
The EU sent Euro 15 billion to KIEV and that disappeared.
It appears that Dombrovskis of the Juncker administration cannot do
basic math.
The EU, it appears, to have a problem with expenditure from the
public purse.
Of course the whole senior EUR civil service were well trained in the USA.
In short, they only understand, a corrupted “SOROS” way of doing business.
Sad. No wonder people are leaving the EU.
Who wants to be controlled by feckless half wits?
The thread missing from the discussion is encompassed by what is often called “globalization.” What was once recognized as the search for cheap labor, really means much more. The United States lost control of its own currency back in 1971 when Nixon ended the Bretton Woods System, unhinging the dollar from the fixed-rate system and the gold reserve standard, and the dollar became the primary instrument of financial speculation, primarily in London and to a lesser extent on Wall Street. Several financial crises later, including that of 2008 from which we have never recovered. The debt to income ratio within… Read more »
Alex, Alexander, this document is the basis of the Obsession. The MI-6 Cecil Rhodes Deep State that controls the West is determined to carry out the goals of this document. The founders of UC Berkley are obsessed with the same goals, to take all the Natural Resources of Siberia and Eurasia because “It’s not fair that Russia, China and Iran can own them. They have to give them to us”. Unbelievable!
http://work.colum.edu/~amiller/wolfowitz1992.htm