EU in panic mode, rushes out digital ID wallet & pushes for digital euro
****News Topic 430*****
EU unveils digital ID wallet that can link to citizens’ bank details, driving license and other services
EU unveils digital ID wallet that can link to citizens’ bank details, driving license and other services
The European Commission has launched the EU’s new digital identity wallets, allowing users in the bloc’s 27 member states to prove their identity and access services via their mobile phones. The EU’s 450 million citizens will be able to use the service to file tax returns, open bank accounts, enroll at universities and link their national digital identity to their driving license, officials said at a press conference on Thursday.
ECB says digital euro may be needed to combat ‘artificial currencies’
ECB says digital euro may be needed to combat ‘artificial currencies’
The European Central Bank has warned that a CBDC or digital euro may be required to head off the spectre of “artificial currencies” dominating cross-border payments.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
This was what the pandemic was organized for, in the first place.It is getting increasingly clear Notice that they are prepared for the full launch in 2022, when they probably plan to end the pandemic, as this does not hold much longer. . It is ver telling the Thierry Breton, the guy who control which kind of vaccines are arriving in the EU, which ended being a monopoly for Pfizer, is the major beneficciary of the ID digital project, as the coropration he rised to the CAC 40 is will be managing this whole ID digital thing. The alibi on… Read more »
The 3rd Parties ARE all the western Deep-States + their buddies from the Big-Tech Oligarch-Mafia Cartels. Welcome to Dystopia.