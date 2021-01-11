The Judases Around Trump

Posted by General Flynn
Just listen to the first ten minutes. Our nation must return to Christ.
Steve Cioccolanti & Discover Ministries
Pastor Steve Cioccolanti’s big update on understanding Bible prophecy, the Trump prophecy, the Christmas gift, and new evidence from Mike Lindell and election lawsuits in the Philippines. JOIN Discover Church Online directly: https://discoverchurch.online/ Or via PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/cioccolantiBOOKS TO FEED YOUR SOUL & SAVE YOUR NATIONTRUMP’S UNFINISHED BUSINESS: 10 PROPHECIES TO SAVE AMERICA (374 pages) Paperback https://amzn.to/339yUgc Ebook https://amzn.to/2IC7iXj
