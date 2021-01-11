Rumours of Blackouts in Pakistan and the Vatican?

Pakistan power blackout triggers ‘night mode’ memes online
Pakistan experienced a massive power blackout after a drop in frequency in the country’s power transmission system. With several major cities plunged into darkness, netizens are fighting boredom with memes and jokes on social media. According to reports, the outage occurred shortly before midnight in Karachi, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, and others.
Massive power outage in Pakistan – Times of India
A general view of a residential area is seen during a power breakdown in Karachi (Reuters photo) ISLAMABAD: Several cities and towns in Pakistan plunged into darkness after a huge blackout, according to media reports. The outage was reported shortly before midnight on Sunday almost simultaneously in many cities, the Dawn reported.
Rumours of a Vatican outage are not true according to the Catholic Traveller
Blackout at the Vatican – The Catholic Traveler
This morning I woke up to hundreds of messages from people asking me if I was okay because they heard there was a massive blackout at the Vatican. First, thanks everyone for your concern. Second, there was no massive blackout at the Vatican. Third, here’s a live video I did from the Vatican during the […]
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.