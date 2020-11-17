‘The Great Reset’ Trends on Twitter Because of Eye-Opening Justin Trudeau Video and the Biden Connection

It isn’t a conspiracy theory.. its just a coincidence! Is this a new world order being espoused by puppets?

Trudeau pushes globalist “Great Reset” scheme to “Build Back Better” did he mention to the voters that he was pushing a globalist agenda? – Resign you have sold out your country!

Boris Johnson want to “Build Back Better” did he mention to the voters that he was pushing a globalist agenda, especially since the UK voted for BREXIT? – Resign you have sold out your country!

Joe Biden says this time he will “Build Back Better” after 47 years of failure did he mention to the voters that he was pushing a globalist agenda? – You sold out your country long ago, lock yourself in your basement and stay there!

UN Pointy-Heads: Build Back Better to defeat “climate change” who elected you? Stop the funding for the UN they have been compromised!

