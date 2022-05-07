The Forgotten History of the Bank of Canada- and the Multipolar Alliance vs WEF-run Dark Age

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

In this conversation with Christopher James (host of A Warrior Calls), Matt Ehret discusses the geopolitics of national banking from Lincoln’s greenbacks, to Diefenbaker’s efforts to use the Bank of Canada as a Hamiltonian instrument of growth in opposition to Malthusian-driven Rhodes Scholars that resulted in his solf coup in 1963. With this context in place, we then review Russian and Chinese efforts to establish national controls over the private central banking system and the associated freedom to create large scale infrastructure projects in Asia and the Arctic which western nations cannot do while stuck under the ivory tower weight of the Bank of International Settlement and London.

Or watch on Rumble here

Supplementary reading:

Forgotten Battles Against the Deep State Part I: John Diefenbaker’s Northern Vision Sabotaged by Rhodes Scholars

The story of the Bank of Canada, Diefenbaker and the Rhodes Scholar subversion of Canada is told in Vol 2-4 of the Untold History of Canada accessible in the link below.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas trilogy. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .

And subscribe to my new Telegram channel at T.me/CanadianPatriotPress

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report