Why we need war crime tribunals in Donbass

Where to next for the Russian ‘special operation’ in Eastern Ukraine after the complete liberation of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions of the Donbass

Well if I was in charge the next step after fully liberating Mariupol from the Azov fascists and right wing nationalist Ukraine army units with their paid mercenary assets, is to take them straight to jail and a televised appearance before an official war crimes panel.

It is not that long ago in modern history that the Nuremberg War Crime Tribunal was convened to try Nazi war criminals for their heinous and horrendous crimes against humanity.

The guilty must be punished

The innocent must be have justice

The dead must be remembered

The living must be held to account.

The Bandera type fascists from Ukraine, the Nazi leaders and their cohorts in Finland Greece Sweden Italy France and the Netherlands, indeed from all over Europe, should all have been made to face their accusers for their political policies of killing those they believed to be less human.

While some paid the price for their crimes many were set free.

A large number of Hitlers governmental scientists ended up developing the space programs at Nasa having first perfected their craft on the flying bombs and rocket missile technology for the German Air force.

Many of the leaders of the German army went on to have leading roles in Nato.

Some war criminals were never brought to court.

Their killings of tens of thousands of unarmed civilians went unpunished.

The defeated of ww2 were not the only war criminal’s of that time.

Bomber Harris of RAF command fire bombed Dresden.

A town full of fleeing civilian refugees, murdered for no military advantage but as punishment and leverage on the collapsing German war machine.

America dropped not one but two atomic bombs on Japan.

No military target was selected just civilian cities were people cowering from the American onslaught on Japan were vaporised into thin air.

The legacy of the radiation exposed at that time still causes birth defects to this very day.

This was not the biggest war crime carried out by the American administration on the Japanese population.

They fire bombed Tokyo killing more people there than in the two Atomic bomb attacks.

Winston Churchill voted by the people of the United Kingdom as the greatest British leader in the history of that country, presided over the death of nearly 4 million Bangladeshis in a famine he refused to help end.

When coal miners in Wales were on strike he infamously said ” If they are hungry fill their bellies with lead ”

Today we have the successors to ‘Bandera’ the Ukraine nationalist leader and fascist from ww2 , who are leading the fascist zealots in Mariupol.

The Azov battalion along with the Ukraine nationalists are refusing to surrender.

They are not alone.

It is claimed up to 8000 paid mercenaries are killing the civilian population of Eastern and Southern Ukraine .

Mercenaries who are killing for pay

Murder for hire

Death at a price

In a recent interview, with one of these captured killers for hire, it became obvious he was not in Ukraine for any ideological cause.

He had been in Syria as a paid mercenary killing Syrians for money.

He then travelled to Ukraine not when the Russian’s preempted a planned attack on Donetsk Lugansk and Crimea by their incursion in Feb 2022 , no he had been a paid mercenary since 2018.

For 4 years he had been a paid killer in a Ukraine infantry unit that rotated to and from the line of contact.

He was in the marine brigade presently under siege in Mauripol.

He had primed the mortars that his colleagues then fired on the civilian population, homes, farms,roads and infrastructure of the people of Donetsk.

A self confessed war criminal.

The Minsk Agreements were the basis of an internationally recognised and agreed ceasefire protocol that prohibited the use of heavy weapons such as mortar artillery shells being used to break the ceasefire and cause death and destruction.

The British man who surrendered in Mariupol not because he disagreed either with the policies or actions of the Azov battalion or his nationalist commanders, no he surrendered because he is a coward

A man who was happy to bomb and shell innocent civilians whom he had never met, who had not attacked him, his family or even his country, indeed they posed no threat to him.

A coward who happily caused death misery mutilation and injury to possibly countless people, who then took his pay, celebrated and laughed with his mates about how brave they all were?

He told his captors he surrendered because they were beaten and he had no desire to die for Ukraine.

He wanted to live for his family

If the people of Donbas released him he promised to go back to England and never return

He just wanted to go home and live a normal life?

The people’s whose homes he helped destroy could never go home

The people whom he helped to mutilate and injure would never live a normal life

The family and friends of the people he helped kill would never recover from his criminal actions.

I was shocked saddened disgusted and sickened watching his recorded interview.

An interview he requested

He appealed to the British government to help get him released in a possible prisoner exchange.

As a mercenary under international law he has no right to be treated as a prisoner of war?

He is not someone defending his home ,land or family. He is not a conscript

He has wandered around Syria murdering at will and he has done the same in Donbass.

Had he not been caught/surrendered he would have continued to murder main and mutilate the citizens of other sovereign nations for pay.

He is beneath our contempt.

He is beneath our sympathy.

He is beneath our mercy.

He is not however above the law.

In Donetsk he faces the death penalty.

A sentence I believe would be appropriate under international law?

Should we as a society allow guns for hire killers to simply travel were they will and murder without sanction, without conscience and without accountability?

Like some psychopathic madman taking human life as a trophy, while demanding his own right to life, to freedom, to having a family and living in peace?

As his crimes were committed against the people of Donbass ,against the Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk so perhaps the judiciary of these Republics recognised internationally by Russia, should hold those guilty of murdering their citizens since the imposition of Minsk Agreements to account.

All the mercenaries and all the commanders of those accused of war crimes to include killing prisoners of war, torturing, raping, murdering and mutilating Donbass citizens must be brought before War criminal tribunals

Let evidence be presented, a verdict reached and justice dispensed.

Mercenaries who travelled to Donbass to kill people for money should not be allowed to leave Donbas as they will only return to murder the innocent people of Eastern and Southern Ukraine again

They might even return to Syria or perhaps travel to Yemen or Libya to murder at will, while all the time filling their bank accounts with blood money and coffins with the bodies of their victims

When the conflict ends, let us keep the guilty in jail, keep society safe from psychotic murderers and mercenaries, and let those who have committed war crimes face the justice they deserve .

