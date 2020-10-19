in Latest, Video

The fog of war between Armenia and Azerbaijan

The fog of war between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The Duran: Episode 708.

Azerbaijan & Armenia accuse each other of shelling cities with scores of civilians allegedly killed & injured (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Azerbaijan & Armenia accuse each other of shelling cities with scores of civilians allegedly killed & injured (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Officials in Baku have claimed that an Armenian rocket strike left 12 people dead and dozens more wounded amid ongoing clashes over disputed Nagorno-Karabakh, as the region’s ombudsman says Azerbaijani shelling has injured two.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

AzerbaijanArmeniaThe Duran

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Rogue News Interview: Chaos is the Ladder

Former French President Sarkozy Indicted For "Criminal Association" in Libya Scandal