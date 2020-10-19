The fog of war between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
The Duran: Episode 708.
Azerbaijan & Armenia accuse each other of shelling cities with scores of civilians allegedly killed & injured (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
Officials in Baku have claimed that an Armenian rocket strike left 12 people dead and dozens more wounded amid ongoing clashes over disputed Nagorno-Karabakh, as the region’s ombudsman says Azerbaijani shelling has injured two.
