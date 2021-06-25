The Fight Against COVID Vaccination

Governments the world over have been vaccinating their citizens against COVID, but should you take the jab? The consensus for older people is yes, definitely, but for the young?

The picture at the top of this page is a scan of a sticker that was found in Beckenham, South London on June 24. Clearly, some people are of the opinion that the young should not be vaccinated.

A recent petition to the British Parliament to that effect has to date garnered over sixty thousand signatures. There are always risks with any sort of vaccination because all medicines have side effects. These side effects can be devastating or even fatal; the thalidomide disaster of the 1950s and early 1960s is proof positive of that. The issue of side effects is further complicated by the fact that not everyone is similarly affected. While allowing any pregnant woman to take thalidomide was a disaster, only a tiny percentage of the population suffer from nut allergies, for example.

For whatever reason, the young are largely immune to a wide range of diseases, or if not actually immune, then far less severely affected. A four year old who catches chickenpox will have little to fear. For a thirty-four year old, chickenpox is a very different infection. The COVID issue is further complicated by uninformed people spreading all sorts of lurid speculation, and even worse, informed people lying about its origin.

The big question remains, should you take the jab if you haven’t already, and if you have young ones, what about them? The best answer is to check out the official information then make an informed decision. The UK’s NHS website is a better starting point than anything put out by the World Health Organization. The even bigger question is how long are we going to permit our governments to trample over us in the name of public safety? Some places are worse than others; the behaviour of especially the police in Victoria, Australia has been positively shocking. We live with influenza outbreaks every winter, some of us live with AIDS. Older readers may remember the AIDS scare of the late 1980s. We may have to get used to living with COVID as well, and as nobody dies from influenza anymore, this may not be as bad as it first appeared.

