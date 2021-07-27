in Latest, Video

The Corbet Report Interviews Catherine Austin Fitts

Fight the Banksters with Cash Friday – #SolutionsWatch

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/cashfriday/ While you were distracted by the scamdemic, the banksters have been working on the greatest wealth transfer in the history of the world. …

Watch on Archive / BitChute / Minds / Odysee / YouTube or Download the mp4

Solari.com

2020 Annual Wrap Up: The Going Direct Reset

Catherine Austin Fitts on The Corbett Report

John Titus on Central Bank Digital Currencies

Powell: A CBDC Would Make Cryptocurrencies Obsolete

The Global Landscape on Vaccine ID Passports and Where It’s Headed: Part 1

Episode 275 – Solutions: Boycotts and Buycotts

Coming Clean: Building a Wonderful World

