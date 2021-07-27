The Corbet Report Interviews Catherine Austin Fitts

Fight the Banksters with Cash Friday – #SolutionsWatch
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/cashfriday/ While you were distracted by the scamdemic, the banksters have been working on the greatest wealth transfer in the history of the world. …
SHOW NOTES
