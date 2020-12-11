in Latest, Video, News

The British Hand Behind America’s Color Revolution: Soros and Lord Malloch Brown

Canadian Patriot editor Matthew Ehret discusses the ongoing US Color Revolution with a focus on George Soros, Dominion voting systems, Smartmatic and Soros’ globalist bosom buddy Lord Mark Malloch Brown who has just become President of Soros’ Open Society Institutes on December 4th.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow, BRI Expert on Tactical talk, and has authored 3 volumes of ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide FoundationHe can be reached at [email protected]

