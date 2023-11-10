The Anglo-American War on Russia – Part Eleven (Provoking Russia)

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Russia takes national defense seriously. It suffered from several invasions by western nations over past centuries. The worst was the German invasion during World War II that nearly destroyed Russia. Every Russian today has relatives who were killed or maimed during that bloody war that cost the lives of 27 million people in the Soviet Union.

This series has detailed American threats to Russian security since the peaceful end of the Cold war. The continual expansion of NATO despite promises not to do so, all the way to Russia’s borders. The deployment of American, British, and even German combat units to Russia’s borders. The withdrawal by the United States from arms control treaties, the building of American missile bases in Poland and Romania, and the deployment of new mobile missile launchers to Europe, which may have nuclear warheads.

There were other provocations mostly ignored by western media. The freshwater flow to Crimea was cut off. The United States funded several bioweapons research labs in Ukraine. The United States built a NATO operations center in Ukraine on the Black Sea and spent millions of dollars upgrading that naval base. The overwhelming election of Volodymyr Zelensky in 2019 who promised peace and an end to fighting with Russian rebels. He signed a peace agreement called the “Steinmeier Formula” in Paris, but implementation was quietly blocked by the United States.

_________________________________

