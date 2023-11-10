Biden Seeking Comprehensive War in the Middle East

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse (blogs at https://theduran.com/author/eric-zuesse/)

On November 9th, Reuters headlined “US forces under fire in Middle East as America slides towards brink”, and reported that,

A defective drone in Iraq may have helped keep America from being dragged deeper into a widening Middle East conflict.

The drone, which was launched at the Erbil air base by an Iranian-backed militia before sunrise on Oct. 26, penetrated U.S. air defenses and crashed into the second floor of the barracks housing American troops at about 5 a.m, according to two U.S. officials familiar with the matter.

But the device laden with explosives failed to detonate and in the end only one service member suffered a concussion from the impact, said the officials, who asked to remain anonymous to speak freely about the attack. The U.S. had got lucky, they added, as the drone could have caused carnage had it exploded.

The incident was among at least 40 separate drone and rocket attacks that have been launched at U.S. forces by Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria over the past three weeks in response to American support for Israel in the Gaza war, according to Pentagon data and the two U.S. officials. …

Biden faces his own dilemmas as he receives a steady stream of reports about hostilities in the region. Among attacks outside Iraq and Syria in recent weeks, Iranian-aligned Houthi fighters unleashed 15 drones and four cruise missiles off the coast of Yemen that were shot down by U.S. Navy destroyer with a crew of hundreds of sailors, U.S. military officials say.

The present crisis has erupted following years of steady U.S. withdrawal of military assets from the Middle East, including air defenses, as Washington seeks to focus on Russia’s invasion in Ukraine and mounting tensions with China.

Though the article tries to portray Biden as wanting to avoid involving U.S. forces in a comprehensive Middle-Eastern war to destroy Iran, Iraq, Syria, and other Shiites in Lebanon, so as to enable Israel to dominate against Governments in the region that are hostile to the theocratic apartheid supremacist Jewish state, Biden has thus far done nothing which would indicate that he does.

Reuters alleges that Biden’s seeking war against Russia and China, and his discontinuance of the Bush-Obama-Trump military occupation of Afghanistan, mean that Biden isn’t pursuing policies to generate hatred against the U.S. by Isreal’s neighboring countries; but that allegation is clearly false.

If Biden were seeking to disinvolve the U.S. in the comprehensive war that is now developing between the Jewish state of Israel and the Muslim-majority states that surround it, then he would already be withdrawing U.S. forces from the region — but he is doing the exact opposite by sending a huge armada of aircraft carriers and invasion forces there in what many commentators have been assuming to be his preparation to assist Israel to invade Iran.

So: Biden’s current policy in the Middle East is for war against at least the Shiites in the region, and maybe even against all Arab (mainly Sunni Islamic) nations there.

Certainly, if Israel does to the Gazans what it has said it wants to do to them, then America, as Israel’s protector, will be viewed throughout the region, except in Israel, to be an enemy, if not as being The Enemy.

Though Saudi Arabia and some of the other Kingdoms in the region have invited American forces in so as to protect those monarchs against a revolution that might arise to overthrow and eliminate them; Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and other nations there, have demanded all U.S. occupation forces in their country to leave, but America has refused to leave. Those are illegally U.S.-occupied countries; and, so, the forces there that want to kill American troops there are acting legally, and the U.S. military occupiers are not: they are illegal military occupiers in those lands.

At such a time as this, the only sane policy on the U.S. President’s part is promptly and finally to withdraw all of the unwanted U.S. occupying forces there.

Instead, Biden is doing the exact opposite: he is preparing for a total conflagration in that region, pitting Israel and the United States against just about every other nation there.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report