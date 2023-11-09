in Latest

Sweden and NATO

20 Views

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Swedish media is very aggressive, not backpedalling, unlike Anglo media.  There is no nuanced debate about NATO membership. The Duran is great but their nordic coverage is somewhat lacking

These documentaries aim to make up for that

 

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

The Ancient Civilizations of the Middle East (up to Islam)