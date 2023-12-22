The American Dictatorship

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse (blogs at https://theduran.com/author/eric-zuesse/)

All of the empirical studies have indisputably displayed that the U.S. Government is a dictatorship over its own people, and is being hidden from the U.S.-and-allied publics in order for the U.S. regime to be able to be believed when it and its colonies (‘allies’) claim to justify their coups and invasions of other countries (such as Ukraine 2014, Libya 2011, Syria 2011-now, Iraq 2003, Guatemala 1954, Iran 1953, Chile 1973, etc.) by saying that they are against ‘authoritarianism’ or ‘dictatorship’ and in favor of ‘freedom’ and ‘democracy’. It’s all lies not only against the targeted Governments but for the ones that are targeting them to become conquered (to become U.S. colonies).

Therefore, what those political-science studies prove is that the U.S. and its ‘allies’ (existing colonies) have been blatantly lying to their respective publics about the U.S. Government, and about their being allied — instead of ‘allied’ — with it (colonies of the U.S. empire).

This reality is stunningly well documented by Carleton Meyer in his recent 15-minute fully documented history-video, “The Anglo-American War on Russia – Part Twelve (NATO Wants War)”.

At 0:16 to 0:59 in the video he shows the archival U.S. Government document which proves that the statements by U.S. Government officials to the effect that it had no document that confirmed allegations that the U.S. Government had promised to Soviet President Gorbachev that NATO would never expand eastward toward Russia’s border if Gorbachev would end the USSR and its counterpart to America’s NATO the Warsaw Pact, and its communism — all of those allegations by U.S.-and-allied officials denying that the U.S. had given Gorbachev that assurance — were lies; and, so, here I present that crucial document, which proves that indeed the U.S. Government DOES violate its promise to Gorbachev with each and every new NATO-member nation it brings into its NATO anti-Russian military alliance:

——

nsarchive.gwu.edu/document/16116-document-05-memorandum.conversation-between

https://web.archive.org/web/20230506210847/https://nsarchive.gwu.edu/sites/default/files/documents/4325679/Document-05-Memorandum-of-conversation-between.pdf

Date: Friday, February 9, 1990. Place: Kremlin

“MEMORANDUM OF CONVERSATION”

Page 6: “Secretary Baker” told “President Gorbachev” that “We understand the need for assurances to the countries in the East. If we maintain a presence in a Germany that is a part of NATO, there would be no extension of NATO’s jurisdiction for forces of NATO one inch to the east [of Germany].” …

Description [by George Washington University]

Even with [huge, about 60%] (unjustified) redactions by U.S. classification officers [actually by U.S. President GHW Bush himself and each one of his successors as Presidernt till this day] [remaining “classified” — secret from the public, even now, in 2023, 33 years later] this American transcript of perhaps the most famous U.S. assurance to the Soviets on NATO expansion confirms the Soviet transcript of the same conversation. Repeating what Bush said at the Malta summit in December 1989, Baker tells Gorbachev: “The President and I have made clear that we seek no unilateral advantage in this process” of inevitable German unification. Baker goes on to say, “We understand the need for assurances to the countries in the East. If we maintain a presence in a Germany that is a part of NATO, there would be no extension of NATO’s jurisdiction for forces of NATO one inch to the east.” Later in the conversation, Baker poses the same position as a question, “would you prefer a united Germany outside of NATO that is independent and has no US forces or would you prefer a united Germany with ties to NATO and assurances that there would be no extension of NATO’s current jurisdiction eastward?” The declassifiers of this memcon actually redacted Gorbachev’s response that indeed such an expansion would be “unacceptable” – but Baker’s letter to Kohl the next day, published in 1998 by the Germans, gives the quote.

Source:

U.S. Department of State, FOIA 199504567 (National Security Archive Flashpoints Collection, Box 38)

——

This is written documentary proof from the U.S. regime’s own archives, which was declassified (but still 60% expurgated) only as recently as 2021, confirming what I wrote in my 10 September 2015 article, “How America Double-Crossed Russia And Shamed The West”, so that now there can be no reasonable doubt whatsoever, that the U.S. regime, in 1990, was lying to the Soviet Uinion and really DID intend, at that time and straight up till today, to conquer Russia — and that every one of the leaders of the U.S. imperial regime’s colonies or ‘allies’ was likewise keeping the U.S. regime’s intention of global conquest secret from their respective publics.

Carleton Meyer’s video is entirely truthful. And what it documents is the international criminality of each and every one of America’s Presidents since AT LEAST 1990. Each and every one of them qualifies to be compared in criminality to Adolf Hitler, who had the same global-imperialist aim for his nation.

Right now, this regime is supplying the weapons and strategy and military intelligence to the Israeli regime’s soldiers to exterminate all Gazans unless some of the Gazans can finally be forced out into the desert to be starved to death there. A new U.N. and international criminal court needs to be created by the leaderships of both Russia and China, and inviting all decent nations to join this new U.N. and to abandon and replace the existing organization, so as to bring about the empowered U.N. that the entirety of humanity now increasingly desperately and urgently needs in order to prevent neocon psychopaths from conquering the entire world.

Ever since 25 July 1945, this world has had more than enough of the hegemonic and hegemaniacal U.S. regime. That regime — and its dominance over the world — must quickly be replaced. There might not be much time to do it.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report