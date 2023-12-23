Genocide of Gazans by Netanyahu & Biden Now Produces Soaring Price-Inflation

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse

On December 21st, CNBC headlined “Container rates hit $10,000 as ocean freight inflation soars in Red Sea crisis” and reported that because Yemen’s Houthis are targeting with drones and missiles all shipments that pass into the Suez Canal which extends northward from the Red Sea into the Mediterranean Sea, and because the Houthis have promised that these attacks will continue “until the Israeli aggression against our steadfast brothers in the Gaza Strip stops”, shipments between Europe and both Asia and east Africa now cost from two to five times as much as before the Israel-U.S. bombing of the Gaza strip in order to eliminate the residents there started on October 27th. The CNBC article fails to mention that the main inflation from this will be in Europe, but, clearly, that will be the case, because the directly affected international trade in this instance is mainly between consumers in Europe and sellers in Asia and in eastern Africa. However, that CNBC article focuses on the global impact, because, as that article makes clear, this squeeze there is forcing a re-routing of international shipments throughout the world. Even the United States will experience some of the increased inflation, because that re-routing places strains on all other ports.

The New York Times reports that Biden wants to kill the Houthis who are launching these attacks that are causing even more inflation in Europe than before (and of course he would want to do that because he’s the person who is supplying all of the weaonry that Israel is using in order to exterminate the Gazans), but “Striking Houthi targets in Yemen — as opposed to just shooting down attack drones — could quickly escalate into a tit-for-tat between American naval vessels and the group, and could even draw Iran further into the conflict.” Biden is apparently reluctant to do that, because a “tit-for-tat between American naval vessels and the group” might also produce serious American military losses, which would then harm his chances to retain the Presidency. His policy backing Israel and targeting the Palestinians for further destruction is essentially a continuation of what Trump’s was (Biden is simply continuing with Trump’s “Abraham Accords” policy of ignoring the Palestinians — just pretending that Palestinians’ rights should be ignored), but American voters would likely vent against Biden and for Trump about this matter because Biden happens to be the person who now occupies the White House and who now carries out this policy.

So, in any case: right now, Europeans will have inflation-rates increasing even faster than before, so that Biden and Netanyahu can exterminate the 2.3 million Gazans.

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

