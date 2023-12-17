Polls Show Americans Wildly Deceived About Gaza War

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse (blogs at https://theduran.com/author/eric-zuesse/)

74% of Americans think Hamas wants Genocide of Israelis; 31% think Israel wants genocide of Gazans (which Israel has actually wanted ever since Israel was founded in 1948). Americans also falsely believe that Hamas (which is supported by 88% of Palestinians) is rejected by Palestinians.

Here’s the evidence:

https://harvardharrispoll.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/HHP_Dec23_KeyResults.pdf

Field Dates: December 13-14, 2023

This survey was conducted online within the United States from December 13-14 among 2,034 registered voters by The Harris Poll and HarrisX.

MOST [69%/31%] THINK ISRAEL IS TRYING TO AVOID CIVILIAN CASUALTIES IN THE WAR AGAINST HAMAS; 3 IN 4 VOTERS [74%/26%] SAY HAMAS HAS A GOAL TO COMMIT GENOCIDE

OVER 3 IN 5 [63%/37%] VOTERS SAY ISRAEL IS JUST TRYING TO DEFEND ITSELF, AND THE SAME PROPORTION [64%/36%THINK HAMAS IS DEDICATED ONLY TO THE DESTRUCTION OF ISRAEL

VOTERS ARE SPLIT [50/50] ON WHETHER BIDEN HAS ACTED FORCEFULLY ENOUGH OR HAS BEEN TOO WEAK [on Israel-Hamas]

“Does Israel have a right to defend itself against terror attacks by launching air strikes on targets in heavily populated Palestinian areas with warnings to those citizens or does it not have the right to launch such attacks?” [81%Yes/19%No]

“Should Israel cease all hostilities now [37%Yes] or keep going until Hamas is defeated and the hostages released?” [63%Yes]?

Do you think Hamas is supported by the majority of Palestinians in Gaza [34%Yes] or is Hamas a terror group that rules the people of Gaza with force and fear and is not supported by them [66%Yes]?

Who is primarily responsible for triggering the humanitarian crisis in Gaza – Hamas [73%] or Israel [37%]?

