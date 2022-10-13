The All-Encompassingness of the U.S. Government’s Secret Global Police-State

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse

The U.S. Government is controlled by its Deep State, America’s billionaires, whom their Government has been assisting, ever since 25 July 1945, to extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public. They have thus been gradually taking control over, and replacing, international law that comes from the United Nations, replacing it by America’s own “rules-based international order,” which is controlled instead by America’s Government, so that now, rapidly, America’s international rules are replacing the U.N.’s international laws, and are imposing upon the entire planet the rules that America’s billionaires — both the liberal ones and the conservative ones — want to be imposed upon international relations. Finally, the U.N. itself has become weakened to such a point that it is only a talking-forum whose general assembly, of nearly 200 cowed nations, are threatened to vote, and do vote, under the constant shadow of the U.S. Government’s crushing ability to destroy the economy of any nation it wishes. This is how the U.S. Government gets its way, so that the U.N. is left as merely a shell, a talking-forum, and even that is becoming increasingly controlled by the U.S. Government, and therefore increasingly dysfunctional.

On 30 September 2021, the American Society of International Law headlined approvingly, “UNGA Adopts Resolution on Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia, and Intolerance” and announced that, “On September 22, 2021, the UN General Assembly, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the adoption of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action, adopted Resolution A/RES/76/1 ‘United against racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance.’” Unfortunately, however, the U.S. Government itself was rabidly opposed to that Resolution, as it always had been.

On 21 December 2021, Craig Murray headlined “Protecting the Nazis: The Extraordinary Vote of Ukraine and the USA”, and he quoted from the U.N. General Assembly’s report:

The Assembly next took up the report on “Elimination of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance”, containing two draft resolutions.

By a recorded vote of 130 in favour to 2 against (Ukraine, United States), with 49 abstentions, the Assembly then adopted draft resolution I, “Combating glorification of Nazism, neo‑Nazism and other practices that contribute to fuelling contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance”.

Even America’s vassal-nations (‘allies’) other than Ukraine wouldn’t vote along with the U.S. regime on that Resolution (shown in an earlier version here as a pdf) (but the U.N., in order to be dysfunctional, tries to make all its documents and records — especially recent ones — as difficult as possible for the general public to access, so those links might not function for you), in which the U.S. refused to condemn “racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance” and not merely (and it didn’t even so much as just MENTION) the fascist form of that, which is “nazism” — not at all, so as not to offend the U.S. regime’s many nazi international friends. As always before, the U.S. Government would not join virtually all of the rest of the world (all of it except for the 2014 U.S.-installed Ukrainian regime) in condemning “racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance.” The U.S. regime always — each time that such a Resolution had been proposed — said that to condemn nazism, even if nazism isn’t mentioned, would constitute a violation of the U.S. First Amendment’s ban against censorship, and so it’s a “free speech” issue in America. So, the U.S. Government can’t be against “racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance,” because everyone has a right to hate anyone for any reason, and this includes a right to exercise that hate, to do what such people as nazis do, so long as it’s within American laws (and America has no law against genocidal anti-Russian movements or actions — so, America has nothing against at least anti-Russian “racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance”). This U.N. Resolution urged all Governments to do everything “to fully commit themselves and to intensify their efforts for the elimination of all racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance,” but the U.S. and Ukrainian Governments (after Obama took over Ukraine in 2014) simply refused. The U.S. regime is as nazi as it can be, (without accepting Hitler’s anti-Semitism, of course) and at the core of it is (Hitler’s #2 obsession) hating Russians. And, on these occasions, Ukraine stood out, along with America, for its acceptance of “racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance.”

And then, on Wednesday 12 October 2022, the U.N. headlined “Ukraine: UN General Assembly demands Russia reverse course on ‘attempted illegal annexation’”, and reported that,

The UN General Assembly passed a resolution by a large majority on Wednesday, calling on countries not to recognise the four regions of Ukraine which Russia has claimed, following so-called referendums held late last month, and demanding that Moscow reverse course on its “attempted illegal annexation”.

The results were 143 Member States in favour, with five voting against, and 35 abstentions. The countries who voted against were Belarus, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Nicaragua, Russia and Syria.

A majority of those countries abstaining were African nations, alongside China and India.

The countries that voted the way the U.S. regime demanded on this were America’s vassal-nations, which were: Afghanistan, Albania, Andorra, Angola, Antigua, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahamas, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belgium, Belize, Benin, Bhutan, Bosnia, Botswana, Brazil, Brunei, Bulgaria, CaboVerde, Cambodia, Canada, Chad, Chile, Colombia, Comoros, Costa Rica, Cote d’Ivoire, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, D.R. Congo, Denmark, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, Estonia, Fiji, Finland, France, Gabon, Gambia, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Guyana, Haiti, Hungary, Ireland, Indonesia, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kenya, Kiribati, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Madagascar, Malawi, Malaysia, Maldives, Malta, Marshall Islands, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mexico, Micronesia, Monaco, Montenegro, Morocco, Myanmar, Nauru, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Niger, Nigeria, N. Macedonia, Norway, Oman, Palau, Panama, Papua, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Republic of [South] Korea, Romania, Rwanda, St. Kitts, St. Lucia, Sgt. Vincent, Samoa, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Solomon Islands, Somalia, Spain, Surinam, Sweden, Switzerland, Timor-Este, Tonga, Trinidad, Tunisia, Tuvalu, Turkiye, Ukraine, UAR, UK, U.S., Uruguay, Vanuatu, Yemen, Zambia.

Those are the vassal-nations of America’s billionaires. It’s a large empire — the biggest in history, by far. All of them were demanding that the overwhelming majority of residents in each of the six former oblasts or states of the Ukrainian federation that wanted to join and seek the protection of Russia against the Ukrainian nazi rabidly racist anti-Russian U.S.-installed regime on Russia’s border — Ukraine — must be ignored and that the land on which those residents live must be vacated by them or else the current residents there must yet again be terrorized by the nazi Ukrainians as before (ever since Obama’s coup there in February 2014).

Russia had apparently urged there be anonymous voting on that Resolution so as to make impossible the U.S. Government’s retaliating against nations which would vote to accept those regions as being parts of Russia, but in a confusingly worded statement, the U.N. reported that Russia’s proposal was rejected. One might wonder what the result of the balloting would have been if the identities of each voter were not to be made public. How can a democracy, of any sort, NOT have anonymous voting — or at least an option to vote anonymously? Can any such vote be taken seriously as being democratic? Should it be considered to be democratic? This is Truman’s U.N., and very definitely NOT what had been the intention of Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who had invented and named the U.N.

All of the U.S.-vassal-nations were demanding a violation of the U.N. Charter’s basic principle of the necessary self-determination of all people: Chapter 1, Article 1, part 2 states that the purpose of the U.N. Charter is: “To develop friendly relations among nations based on respect for the principle of equal rights and self-determination of peoples, and to take other appropriate measures to strengthen universal peace.” UKRAINE’S U.S.-INSTALLED GOVERNMENT HAS CONSISTENTLY REJECTED THAT. If all of those U.S.-vassal-countries are now at war against Russia as the U.S. regime is in the battlefield of Ukraine, then Russia must have nothing further to do with them, nothing imported and nothing exported, to any of them. And, gradually, those vassal-nations will learn the cost to themselves of that policy, of ‘alliance’ with the world’s leading nazi nation: America.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

