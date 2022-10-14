The Rebellious Colony of Mali

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Mali is a vast African nation with valuable mineral resources extracted by Western corporations. The people of Mali are poor and receive little from the export of these minerals. Mali was a French colony from 1905 until 1960 when pressure from the United States caused France to grant it theoretical independence. France kept control of its mining and banking system as the French franc remained its official currency.

As its population grew rapidly, the internet provided citizens with information on how their nation was exploited. Frequent rebellions occurred and controlling them became expensive for France, so it recently withdrew its army. Malian Generals hired a Russian private security group called Wagner to help and several hundred armed Russians arrived. On July 14, 2022, Malian Generals suspended rotations of United Nations forces and threatened to end their mission, which could result in American soldiers arriving to support a coup.

______________________________________

Related Tale: “The Destruction of Libya in 2011”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n5Lh4…

“Gold Dinar: the Real Reason Behind Gaddafi’s Murder”; Millenium State”; May 3, 2019; https://millenium-state.com/blog/2019…

Related Tale: “The American Empire Invades Africa”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sTi7c…

Related Tale: “The Empire’s 2021 Coup in Guinea”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O6O2T…

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report