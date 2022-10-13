The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Putin offers Erdogan TurkStream gas hub. Biden wanted OPEC delay. Green screen revealed. U/2
OK Alex, this was good, and I do have to say that I respect your availability to tell the stories when it’s needed for us to know what happen, even at the night in Cyprus that I know quite well.
So instead of EU promises to Turkey becoming a junior (and under thumb) member of the EU at some undetermined time in the future, Russia floats the idea that Turkey can become major energy supplier and gas price setter to all of Europe!! Hmmm, which way will Erdogan choose?
Great yet again, thanks!