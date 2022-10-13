Russia to Take Bakhmut, Ukraine Energy Reeling After Missile Strikes, Putin Ridicules Oil Price Cap

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia ‘About to Take’ Bakhmut, Ukraine Energy Reeling After Russian Missile Strikes, Putin Ridicules Proposed Oil Price Cap
News Topic 641
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.